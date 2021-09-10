Edinburgh Local Hero Awards: Nominations open for the Sustainable School Award

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

This brand new category has been developed by Scottish Power and will recognise one school who has demonstrated excellent action in environmental sustainability.

Achievements could cover actions to reduce the school’s carbon footprint by reducing emissions, waste, transport impacts and other process inefficiencies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh Local Hero Awards is back (Photo of winners from 2019 by Ian Georgeson)

Scottish Power chief executive Keith Anderson said he is excited to hear from pupils about what they think Scotland will look like when it hits its Net Zero target for carbon emissions.

He said: “In the year that COP26 comes to Scotland, we’re excited to hear from pupils in primary schools across Edinburgh and the Lothians and find out what they think the country will look like when it hits Net Zero in terms of carbon emissions.

“Everyone has a part to play in tackling the climate emergency and with the world’s leaders coming to later this year, we have a great chance to show them not only how far we’ve come, but that together we all have the ambition, enthusiasm and determination to effect real and lasting change.”

Nominations for the awards will remain open until October 22 and everyone who nominates a school, group or individual will receive a 25 percent @pizza discount.

While government guidance on Covid-19 meant the award ceremony had to be hosted virtually last year, the Evening News is delighted to confirm that this year's event will be help in person.

Volunteer of the Year award nominations have also opened

The Volunteer of the Year award, which recognises those who dedicate their time to help others, has also opened for nominations.

Individuals who are nominated for the award may spend their weekends volunteering or even give full time support to help those who need it most.

Last year’s winner Richard Roncero won the award for his dedication to helping the Capital's homeless.

He has encouraged others to enter the award, and said: “The local hero awards is a fantastic way to raise awareness of your story, work or organisation.

“There is so many local amazing people who deserve to have their hard work, efforts and passion recognised by everyone.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.