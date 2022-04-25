The LMS Royal Scot Class 6115 Scots Guardsman, which was built in Glasgow in 1927, was spotted as it travelled through Edinburgh on Sunday afternoon.

Mark Ballard, a Portobello local, was in his garden when he heard a whistle from the vintage train.

He quickly jumped on his bike, and managed to intercept it at a bridge as it passed through the town.

Mr Ballard shared a video of the steam train with other locals on Facebook, and wrote: “Not bad for a 95 year-old locomotive!”

The train was named the Scots Guardsman in 1928 after the Scots Guards.

In 1936, it played a starring role in the film Night Mail, a documentary charting a night mail train’s journey from London to Scotland.

A 95-year-old locomotive passed through Edinburgh on Sunday. (Photo credit: Mark Ballard)