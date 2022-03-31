The lucky man, known only as Mr F, won £293,569.20 after matching the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on Friday, March 4.

He plans to pay off his mortgage with the winnings.

The Edinburgh resident, who played a Lucky Dip on the National Lottery app, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on their range of games.

He has decided to stay anonymous – however, not all winners do so.

In 2013, Edinburgh-born Jane Park won the EuroMillions, aged just 17.

She chose to publicise her win, and appeared on a BBC documentary – Teenage Millionaire: The Year I Won The Lottery.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What brilliant news for Mr. F for winning this fantastic prize! He can look forward to living mortgage free..”

