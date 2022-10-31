Victoria Rathmill, originally from Macclesfield, now living in Essex, was in Edinburgh last week for a wedding and lost her grandma’s ring on Friday (October 28) while doing some sightseeing in the city centre. It is a small gold ring with a tiny emerald surrounded by eight small diamonds. The ring means a lot to archaeology curator Victoria, as her grandma Ann passed away in April, 2020.

The 26-year-old said: "I think I lost it on Friday morning. I got an Uber with my friend to the Royal Mile and we walked down the Mound to Princes Street, then at the Pret A Manger coffee shop on Castle Street I realised I had lost the ring.

"I checked with the Uber driver and the hotel I was staying at, but nothing. I got out the Uber at 10.15am and noticed I’d lost the ring at about 12 o’clock. I’ve posted my story on all the lost and found social media sites I can find and reported it to the police.

The ring that Victoria lost in Edinburgh city centre last Friday morning.

"It’s really sentimental. It was my grandmas’ ring. I don’t know how long she had it. But she died at the start of the pandemic, so it means the world to me and I’m desperate to get it back. My grandma always had a really cool collection of jewellery when I was growing up.

"She was also very notorious for losing rings, which is quite ironic now! I remember she lost one for about a year when I was eight or nine and I found it when she was moving house. So she said I could have her rings when she passed away.

"It would mean a lot to get it back. I have had a couple of people reaching out on social media, people I don’t even know from Edinburgh, saying they will re-trace my steps to help find it, which is very lovely.”