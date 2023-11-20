Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A lottery player who bought a winning ticket in Edinburgh has yet to claim their £84,000 prize.

A special EuroMillions draw on November 3 saw 10 guaranteed UK millionaires made in one night. But two of the £1 million prizes, from tickets bought in Bolton and Northumberland, are still to be claimed, and so is an £84,616.60 prize from a ticket bought in Edinburgh which matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number.

Players in the Capital are being urged to check their tickets from the draw. The winning EuroMillions numbers in the draw were 8, 21, 31, 39, 47 and the Lucky Star numbers were 5 and 9. All three lucky ticket-holders have until May 1, 2024, to claim their prizes.

An £84,000 Euromillions prize from a ticket bought in Edinburgh has so far gone unclaimed. Picture: Jon Savage.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “It’s amazing to be able to create 10 guaranteed UK millionaires in one single EuroMillions draw, on top of winners of other big prizes, but the call now goes out to every EuroMillions player to check their tickets. If you bought a EuroMillions ticket in Bolton, Northumberland or indeed Edinburgh for the special draw on November 3, it’s time to look everywhere – in the pockets of clothes you might have been wearing at the time, bags, in the car, wallets and purses and in that sideboard or drawer where we all tend to put bits and pieces – and check your tickets.

“Do you live or work in this area, do you have family and friends there who you were visiting or were you just passing through? We’re desperate to find these mystery ticket-holders and pay out their life-changing prizes – imagine the possibilities for them! We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that all these lucky winners come forward to claim their wins.”