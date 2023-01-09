Jane Park has said she wishes she'd never won EuroMillions. (Image: Jane Park/Instagram)

Money can’t buy you happiness. That seems to be the message from Edinburgh EuroMillions winner Jane Park, who says she wishes she hadn’t won the lottery in an exclusive TV interview set to air on Monday (January 9).

The 27-year-old, who became one of the youngest Brits ever to win the lottery in 2013 after buying her first ever lucky dip ticket, makes the claim on the popular US talk show Dr Phil.

In a special episode called 'The Curse of the Lottery', the Hibs fan from Niddrie recounts her experience with the celebrity psychologist, and suggests that winning EuroMillions has made her miserable.

In a preview of the show, which can now be viewed now online, Park discusses the downside of winning such a huge of amount of money when she was just 17.

Host Dr Phil asks her about the abuse she received, saying: “You had stalkers, death threats...”

She replies: “I wish I'd never won it, I wouldn't wish it on anyone.”

Ahead of the programme, which airs in the US at 4pm on Monday, Park took to social media to say the episode will be available on CBS at 9pm in the UK.

Posting on her Instagram account on Sunday, she wrote: “Tomorrow CBS 4pm America, 9pm UK. I know CBS is on fire sticks so that's probably your best bet to watch it, if not the episode will eventually be on YouTube. Aaah could scream.”

Back in 2013 when she won, Park had been living in a small two-bed council house in Niddrie, and sharing a room with her sister.

She worked in an office doing admin for a charity organisation, earning £8 an hour.

But her lucky dip ticket propelled her life in a whole new direction.

In 2014, she appeared in BBC documentary Teenage Millionaire: The Year I Won The Lottery.

The show chartered the changes in her life over the next year – from announcing her win on Facebook to appearing on daytime television.

More recently, she has set up an OnlyFans account where she shares photographs to paying fans.