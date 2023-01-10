Jane Park was too scared to leave her Niddrie home following her EuroMillions win after threats were made to throw acid in her face face.

The 27-year-old from Edinburgh, who became one of the youngest Brits ever to win the lottery in 2013 after buying her first ever lucky dip ticket, mades the claim on the popular US talk show Dr Phil.

In a special episode called 'The Curse of the Lottery', Park recounted her experience with the celebrity psychologist, and suggested that winning EuroMillions has made her miserable.

Jane Park has been speaking about the highs and the lows of her EuroMillions win on US television. (Image: Jane Park Instagram)

In a clips from the show, which can be viewed online, she discussed the downside of winning such a huge of amount of money when she was just 17.

Host Dr Phil asked her about the abuse she received, saying: “You had stalkers, death threats...” She replied: “I wish I'd never won it, I wouldn't wish it on anyone.”

Park went on to reveal that she suffered threats of acid being thrown in her face following her EuroMillions win.

She said: “The invasion of privacy, people feel like they are entitled to an opinion on me. I had a stalker, there was people hiding inside the bushes outside my house, they were threatening to through acid in my face.

“I was scared to walk out my front door. I don’t think that anyone should ever feel like that."

Elswhere in the interview, the Hibs fan shared her memories of the moment she won.

“When I won I was at home with my mum,” she said. “I had never played the lottery before and neither had my mum so she was like I don’t really know if that’s real.

“I was screaming that I thought I had won a million pounds and mum was telling me to calm down, she thought I was overreacting.

“I went to the shop and they even said it looks like you’ve won but we’re not sure, you’ll have to call Camelot, so I stuck the ticket down my top and ran home like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

“I said to my mum I need to use the landline to call the lottery and she said you’re not calling it will cost a fortune, and I said calm down I’ve got this."