The Maclean brothers’ record-breaking bid to row across the Pacific Ocean is back on track, after their state-of-the-art boat was released from customs in Peru following a week-long delay.

The Edinburgh-born trio – Ewan, Jamie, and Lachlan Maclean – are aiming to set a new world record for the fastest human-powered crossing of the Pacific Ocean, rowing 14,000km non-stop and unsupported from Lima to Sydney. They previously broke three world records during their Atlantic Ocean row in 2020.

Their custom-built carbon fiber boat, designed and built with Dutch ocean rower Mark Slats, was held at port for over seven days, pushing their departure back from the original target of April 1, not, they insisted, an April Fool.

As the boat was cleared, it was welcomed into the port the only way they know how – by middle brother Jamie playing bagpipes, see video above.

Now, the trio are racing to complete sea trials and load the final supplies – including over 300kg of freeze-dried meals, still currently held in Peruvian customs. Among them: 75kg of Nairn’s oats and a menu created by Jamie, who designs and builds saunas for a living. He borrowed his old school kitchen to prepare meals using Scottish ingredients.

Edinburgh-born brothers Lachlan, Ewan and Jamie Maclean. | Story Shop

The dishes, freeze-dried by Dundee’s Arbuckle’s Farm, include puttanesca rigatoni, Scotch beef chilli with black rice, and Scotch lamb saag with basmati rice.

As they prepare to set off, the brothers have revealed for the first time the name of their boat – Rose Emily – a deeply personal tribute to a sister they never met.

In the spring of 1996, their mum Sheila, an artist, and dad Charlie Maclean, a whisky writer and MBE, were expecting a baby girl. But six and a half months into the pregnancy, complications arose, and Sheila was admitted to hospital. Shortly after, she was told there was no longer a heartbeat. That baby girl was to be named Rose Emily Maclean.

Jamie, 31, said: “We never knew Rose, and we’ll never truly understand the grief that flooded our parents’ lives. But we couldn’t think of a better way to honour the life that never was than to name our boat after her.

“These letters have been handwritten by our mum on the transom of the boat – our home for four to five months on the Pacific. It’s a tribute to Rose, the sister we never met, and to our mum and dad, who we’re so grateful to for the life they’ve given us.”

Built for speed, strength and safety, Rose Emily weighs just 280kg and is believed to be the lightest and strongest ocean rowing boat ever made. It will serve as their home for more than 100 days, as they row up to 14 hours a day in shifts, enduring storms, sleep deprivation, 30 ft waves, and complete isolation.

Despite years of planning, eldest brother Ewan, 33, said the delay had been a reminder that not everything can be controlled.

The former Dyson engineer who gave up his job to move to Nedd in the Highlands to train for the expedition, said: “This past week has been tough. Not having the boat meant we couldn’t get on with the training we’d planned.

“We’re itching to get going – to be honest, we’re more at home at sea than dealing with logistics and bureaucracy. But setbacks are part of expedition life. If you can’t handle delays, you definitely shouldn’t row across the Pacific.

“That said, we’ve loved being in Peru. The people have been amazing, we’ve squeezed in good training – and we’ve even had time to practice our instruments. I’ve got my small guitar, Jamie has his bagpipes, and Lachlan’s bringing an accordion. Hopefully we won’t offend too many whales, sharks, or dolphins with our playing.”

The brothers now expect to depart on April 8 or 9, once their food shipment clears customs and final preparations are complete.

Sheila, Jamie, Ewan, Lachlan, and Charlie Maclean. | Story Shop

The Rare Whisky 101 Pacific Row is the brothers’ latest fundraising campaign for The Maclean Foundation, the clean water charity they launched with their father following their Atlantic crossing in 2020. Their goal is to raise £1 million to fund boreholes and sanitation projects in Madagascar, one of the world’s poorest countries.

Lachlan, 26, a philosophy graduate from the University of Glasgow, said the row is about more than breaking records.

“We know there’ll be a lot of stress on our mum and dad with their three sons in one tiny boat in the middle of the ocean,” he said.

“That’s why we’ve done so much safety training. We’ve spent months getting Rose Emily ready to be the safest ocean rowing boat ever made – it’s basically a very fast lifeboat.

“We’re taking the record attempt seriously – but it’s a dangerous undertaking, so the focus is on a safe crossing and raising as much as we can for vital clean water projects.”

The Maclean brothers will depart from Yacht Club Peruano in Callao, just outside Lima, with a confirmed launch date to be announced in the coming days.

Follow their journey and support the campaign at www.themacleanbrothers.com or on Instagram and TikTok at @themacleanbrothers.