Edinburgh man, 80, repeatedly scammed by white van men 'carrying out garden work'

At around 10am on Tuesday, an 80-year-old man was visited by a man who offered to carry out some garden work, however after the man paid the workman in cash, he realised no work had been carried out.

On Thursday, 17 October, the male suspect returned to the address on Russell Place and demanded he was owed a further amount of cash for the completed work.

The suspect called a friend who arrived in a white transit van and drove the victim to a cash machine on West Granton Road around 4pm. The victim took out a further amount of money and handed it over.

The suspect slyly hid some of the cash before claiming he wasn’t given the full amount. The victim became suspicious of the behaviour and spoke to staff members at a nearby takeaway.

At this moment, the two men drove off in the white transit van.

The suspects are white men aged 30-40 who speak with a Scottish accent.

The first man is described as being of medium build, between 5ft 9ins and 6ft. He is clean shaven with short, light brown hair. He was well dressed, wearing a dark coloured jacket, a gilet underneath, blue jeans and brown brogues.

The second man is described as being of heavy build, 5ft 5ins with short brown hair.

"Communities must be wary"

Sergeant Alistair Urquhart, leading the investigation, said: “The first suspect did not carry out any work at the home but was able to get the elderly victim to pay. To add further insult, he then managed to get a further amount of cash two days later.

"I am appealing for anyone who can help us identify these individuals, or who has any information relevant to this investigation, to contact police immediately.

"I would once again urge the public not to allow unsolicited callers to carry out any work or repairs on their properties. Only use trusted tradespeople, who you have contacted in advance.

"In addition, I would ask that our communities be wary of any suspicious activity around the homes of elderly or vulnerable friends, family and neighbours and report any concerns you may have to us.

"We have a range of useful crime prevention advice available on our website at www.scotland.police.uk."