Edinburgh man looking after his parents' dog appeals for her safe return

An Edinburgh man looking after his parents’ dog has appealed for her safe return after she went missing in Edinburgh yesterday evening.

Sam Guest is looking after 13-year-old female cocker spaniel Tinka while his parents are on holiday in Austria. Tinka went missing when she ran away from Sam’s friends who had taken her to Harrison Park for a walk at around 6pm. Sam’s friends managed to keep up with her until they last spotted her on Lothian Road at 7pm. Tinka was later spotted near Redhall Park and Saughton Park at around 9/10pm.

Speaking to the Evening News on Sunday afternoon, Sam said: “She is still missing. She was staying with me in Edinburgh and some friends took her out for a walk. She ran away from them down the canal and down to Lothian Road.

Tinka went missing in Edinburgh on Saturday evening.

"She lives with my parents and hasn’t been to the city, so she is unfamiliar with her surroundings. So she is not likely to just walk back in our door. So I’m really hoping that social media comes through to help.”

Sam has been busy putting up missing dog posters across the city in the hope of his parents’ dog’s safe return.

If you can help Sam find Tinka, call 07961 480165.

Tinka is unfamiliar with Edinburgh.

