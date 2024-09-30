Edinburgh man shares how he moved to Amsterdam and was settled in just two weeks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh man has shared his story of him moving to Amsterdam last month and how he quickly settled into Dutch life.

With online searches in the UK for ‘moving abroad from UK checklist’ soaring 5000 per cent in the past month, it implies Brits are looking for new destinations to settle down in.

Travel booking company Omio spoke exclusively to Shay Deeny, who has recently moved to Amsterdam, to share his advice on what you need to consider when looking to move abroad.

Shay Deeny originally lived in Edinburgh before a remote working job opportunity arose and enabled him to move to Amsterdam on his own. | Shay Deeny

Shay, 30, an organisational psychologist, originally lived in Edinburgh before a remote working job opportunity arose and enabled him to move to Amsterdam on his own.

He said: “On August 1, 2024, I moved to Amsterdam for a remote working position, but it wasn’t going to be the first time that I had lived in the Netherlands. I had previously lived in Groningen for a year, before heading back to Edinburgh for four years ahead of packing up and moving again - this time to Amsterdam.”

Shay managed to move all his belongings from the UK to Amsterdam on three commercial flights and was fully settled into his new home in just two weeks.

He added: “I'm not much of a hoarder - I used the opportunity to donate, sell and discard a lot of my property so I travelled fairly lightly. I just took baggage with me on three flights, and that was it. Luckily, that was quite cheap compared to shipping!

“And, even though there's a serious housing crisis not only in Amsterdam but in the Netherlands more broadly, I managed to find a place really easily and managed to move in, get registered as a Dutch citizen, get a cat and furnish and decorate my flat in just two weeks!”

Shay pictured working remotely from his Amsterdam flat. | Shay Deeny

What attracted Shay to choosing Amsterdam as his new home ultimately came down to a number of factors, including a high standard of living and the culture.

He said: “Amsterdam attracted me for a few reasons including the high standard of living, the ‘hustle and bustle’ city lifestyle, plenty of events and culture, and it's not far from home, which means I can visit my family and friends back in the UK and Ireland easily.

“I also like experiencing different cultures, and along with Dutch culture, the place is so international - it really is a great place to learn about other people who came here from all over the world. I also have a network of friends scattered over the Netherlands from my year in Groningen, so it was nice to reconnect and be able to meet with them again.”

Compared to Edinburgh, Shay was surprised at how different the culture in Amsterdam was, as well as how honest the Dutch can be.

He said: “For not being far away from the UK, it surprises me how different the cultures can be. One of the biggest differences is the way in which people talk to one another. Here, you'll get more of a direct and honest answer to a question.

“For example, if you ask someone in the UK if your outfit looks good, when it doesn't, they might try to spare your feelings and answer positively - in the Netherlands, be prepared for the truth to not be sugar coated!

“You'll have to get used to the cyclists too, bikes will come from the right, left, behind, in front. So make sure you're aware when you're crossing the street and even more careful when driving!”

Shay has settled into life in Amsterdam, enjoying the sights including this view from Centraal onto Noord. | Shay Deeny

Whilst the Dutch may give very honest answers, it’s the same people that make Amsterdam such an amazing place to live, according to Shay: “The people are probably one of the biggest reasons why I love living in Amsterdam. For a large city, I find people here to be very open and helpful.

“Often people will say hello to you if you pass them on the street, be genuinely helpful if you're lost or need assistance with something, and generally walk around with a positive demeanour. It just seems like a happy place to be.

“There are all different types of people here, too - you'll definitely be able to find your crowd. Everyone seems to be welcomed here and no one is treated as an outsider. You can become an Amsterdamer quite quickly!

“As a bonus, there's so much to do and to discover here and it's also interesting to see the duality of the city centre being an electrifying, tourist-filled, condensed area with the immediate surrounding suburban ring of Amsterdam being relatively quiet, chilled out and more slow-paced.”

Two of the Amsterdam attractions Shay has enjoyed, the Wavy Amsterdam Bridge and Pathe Cinema. | Shay Deeny

Sharing his advice for those looking to move to a new country including on how using Google Maps Street View can help get a feel for a place, Shay explained: “If you want to move but you're not sure where to, think about what's important to you.

“It might be a particular culture, weather, cost of living or opportunities for education. Then, write these important points down and use these features to help identify a country you want to move to.

“If you want to check the feeling of a place, Google Maps Street View can be helpful, as can reaching out to a friend or family member who has visited or lived there.

“Then it's all about finding out how to get there. If you can make contact with someone who has previously moved there, they'll have invaluable information you might not otherwise find out.

“Securing accommodation can also happen in a flash, so you'd better have thought about what possessions you're taking with you. Finally, although there's a strong proficiency among the population in Amsterdam to speak English, it can still be a little difficult when you don't speak Dutch.

“Depending on where you move to, you'll find English translations in most circumstances, but in some situations, like announcements on public transport, you may struggle. So, learning the language of where you are moving to will definitely be beneficial!”