An Edinburgh man has started an online fundraiser to help the city’s homeless people, after previously spending time living on the city’s streets himself.

Bernard Maughan, 45, from north west Edinburgh was formerly homeless, sleeping on the streets and in the city’s hostels, before “getting back on my feet” thanks to volunteers’ support, which allowed him to go to college and led to him now being a qualified carer.

He wants to offer the same help and support to those currently living on Edinburgh’s streets, after recently becoming concerned at what he feels is a growing issue in the Capital.

And he revealed that he has struggled to raise funds through his ‘support for the homeless’ gofundme page, even receiving abuse online when he tried to spread the word.

Speaking about why he set-up this online fundraiser, Bernard said: “The fact that I have my own history of being homeless in the past, I feel I understand what these people are going through. I have never drunk or taking drugs in my life, I just fell on tough times. But I managed to get back on my feet.

“When I needed support and care I was offered it. So obviously now I’m back on my feet I wanted to do something in return, to repay all the kindness and support I received when I was at my lowest.

“I have got a home now, with a good job and I’m still going to college. So now I want to give back. This is my way of helping people who are in the position I was in.

“I started by donating what I could to Social Bite, who feed and support the homeless, after realising that they provide housing also.

“Then I thought about what I could do personally to help homeless people in Edinburgh. I have never done anything like this before, so I had no idea how it would go.

“Obviously there are scammers out there. I got a lot of abuse on Facebook, people thinking it was a scam and I was just pocketing the money. But I’m just going to keep trying to help homeless people.”

Bernard Maughan from Edinburgh (inset) wants to raise money and awareness of homeless people in the city, after previously sleeping on the streets himself. | John Devlin.

Bernard revealed how he would distribute any funds he raises through his online fundraiser.

He said: “I wanted to raise £2,000, but I have only raised £20 so far. Obviously you can’t force people to give money.

“I would probably give half to Social Bite to provide hot meals to people living on the streets, and maybe use the rest of the money to get vouchers for McDonald’s, KFC and Greggs to hand out to people living on the streets.

“I don’t care what people might think of me sitting with homeless people, at the end of the day at least I’m trying to do something good. Any one of us could end up on the streets, situations change.

“It’s not just about money, it’s also about raising awareness. I’m just trying to do my bit for society, for the community. If people are kind enough to support this then I’m very grateful.

“I know there are charities helping homeless people, but I feel that we as a society should look at this issue and ask ‘is there enough being done?’”

Bernard explained why this fundraiser means so much to him: “When I see people in Edinburgh struggling on the streets it makes me quite emotional. So this isn’t about me, it’s about trying to raise awareness and support for these vulnerable people living on the streets of Edinburgh.

“If you are up Princes Street any day of the week you will see hundreds of people sleeping rough. I handed a sandwich to a homeless person the other day and they cried.

“It broke my heart. They were just so appreciative. It was quite emotional. I wasn’t expecting that kind of reaction.”