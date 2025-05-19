An Edinburgh man who was diagnosed with cancer four months ago will cycle 40 miles for charity in September in a new event launched by Sir Chris Hoy.

Alex Porteous from Midlothian, learned he had prostate cancer earlier in the year after making an appointment with his GP for a cholesterol check. And the Bonnyrigg man is now urging others to get checked for cancer following his unexpected diagnoses.

Writing on his GoFundMe page, the 55-year-old said: “Thankfully my cancer is treatable, but I only discovered it by asking for a test while visiting the doctor about something completely unrelated.”

He told the Evening News: “If I hadn't asked the question I would be oblivious to it as I had no symptoms whatsoever. I felt perfectly normal and it could easily have been another five, eight, ten years before I visited the doctor again - and where would the cancer be at that point?

“I've got no idea why I asked that question, but the main thing is that I did. I’ve been telling everyone, if anything is to come from this story, it's to say, guys listen, you need to get yourselves checked - it could save your life.”

Alex Porteous from Edinburgh will cycle in the Tour De 4 charity event in September to raise money for Cancer Research UK, Maggie's, Prostate Cancer UK and Breast Cancer Now | Submitted

The Edinburgh man will now take part in The Tour De 4 initiative on September 7, a new event set up by Chris Hoy to raise awareness and much needed funds for four cancer charities.

Alex has so far raised more than £2,600 for charity ahead for the event. He said: “I started the fundraiser with a target of £1,000 and I managed to reach that in 24 hours which was amazing. I’ve increased the target now and I just want to raise as much money as possible for this great cause.”

The Bonnyrigg resident first learned about the Tour De 4 event during an Usher Hall event with Chris Hoy in April. The charity cycle ‘encourages those affected by cancer directly or indirectly to come together’ to ‘help challenge perceptions and raise vital funds for cancer charities across the UK’. Starting at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow, people can either cycle 56 miles, 37 miles or 1km, and there will also be static bikes for people unable to cycle on the road.

He said: “My wife and I were sat there and she said you should do that. And I said, you know what, aye, why not. Chris Hoy was my inspiration to get involved but the main thing for me is spread as much awareness as possible. Long distance cycling is not something I've ever really been into, but in the last couple of weeks I've dug my bike out, started my training and one of my mates has now signed up to do it with me.”

Alex is booked in for a biopsy in June and expects to begin his treatment soon after. But the 55-year-old said he is driven to share his story to help others.

The 55-year-old added: “Anyone I see, who’s roundabout my age, even some people that I've just met, I will ask them if they’ve had themselves checked and I'll tell them my story. Because, if I hadn't asked back in January, God knows where I'd be in four or five years time - so I am telling as many people as I possibly can.”

You can donate to Alex’s fundraiser by visiting the gofundme website and for more information about the Tour De 4 event and how you can get involved you can visit the organisation’s website.