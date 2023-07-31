An Edinburgh man is to walk 2000 miles to the capital cities of the rugby Six Nations in March to raise money for the local charity that helped him get back on his feet when he was homeless.

Peter Henshaw, 40, from Wester Hailes, is hoping to raise as much money as possible for the Bethany Christian Trust, which helped him when he was homeless for five months in 2019.

He has set-up an online fundraiser ahead of his walk next year from Rome to Paris, London, Cardiff, Dublin and Edinburgh.

Speaking about why he is taking on the challenge, Peter said: “I used to be homeless and basically the charity Bethany Christian Trust helped me back then, so I’m just giving back now I’m back on my feet and able to do something for them.

"I was homeless during the winter so it was tough going. I managed to get into hostel accommodation through a hotel. Then I went into temporary accommodation, and from there I managed to get my own tenancy. It was a tough time.

"Bethany Christian runs a care van which is an absolute lifeline for people who are struggling. They also run a help centre and they helped me set-up my home as well, providing me with furniture. I can’t thank them enough.”

Peter revealed more details about his Six Nations capital cities challenge and how he plans to complete the 2000 mile trek.

He said: "This is my second challenge, in 2021 I walked to London and back for another charity. This one is a lot longer, but I’ve always wanted to walk the Six Nations capital cities.

"Starting in Rome at the Vatican, I’ll head to Paris then up to Calais to get the ferry to Dover, onto London and then over to Cardiff. I will then get a ferry to Dublin, walk to Belfast and get a ferry to Stranraer. From there I’ll walk up to Glasgow and then along to Edinburgh.

"I hope to complete the challenge in 150 days or under. It’s just myself, camping out all the way, fully relying on the public for showers and laundry.

"I’m more than happy to do this. I have set a fundraising target of £5,000 but I’m happy to raise anything basically for the Bethany Christian Trust.”