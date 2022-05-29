After two years of missing out on the event due to the pandemic runners hit the trails in a range of events for all ages and abilities, including the 26.2 mile race, team relay, half marathon, 10K, Junior 5K, Junior 2K, Junior 1.5K and Kids' Kilometre races.

Runners were pictured waving and smiling as they hit the four mile mark in the Craigentinny area of the City on Sunday morning.

They kicked off at the Capital’s Holyrood Park Road and went past Surgeon’s Hall and down the Royal Mile, before going east through the city and heading out to the coast, where they will cross the finish line in Musselburgh.

Every year the race – the second largest marathon in the UK – attracts thousands of entrants and 'tens of thousands' of spectators while raising over £35 million for charities.

