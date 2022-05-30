Robyn Skipworth, who took place in Saturday’s Kids Kilometre event, ran for family bereavement charities Baby Loss Counsellling and Support and Held in our Hearts, in memory of her little brother Alex, who passed away three weeks after he was born due to a congenital heart defect.Her Mum Katy explained: “After Alex died we were utterly devastated and lost, returning home from hospital without him felt like we were the only people in the world that this had ever happened to”.