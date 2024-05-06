With this year’s Edinburgh Marathon just weeks away and Capital runners currently coming to the end of their training programmes, we’ve taken a look back into our photo archives to find great pictures of the annual race over the years.

This year’s marathon takes place on Sunday, May 26, with thousands of people set to follow in the footsteps of runners who have previously completed the tough 26.2 miles course through Edinburgh.

The first marathon event in Edinburgh was in 1982. Further marathons were held in the city in 1986 and 1999. Since 2003 the Edinburgh Marathon Festival has been held each year, usually in May. The current route begins in the city centre, moves out of Edinburgh into East Lothian, finishing at Musselburgh.

Winner Andres Espianosa strides along Princes Street past the Mound on the way to winning the 1999 Edinburgh Marathon with a time of two hours, 14 minutes and 31 seconds.

Deep sea diver This runner, Lloyd Scott, must have bet someone a fiver that he could complete the Edinburgh Marathon in 2003 while wearing a 130lb deep sea diving suit. Lloyd recorded the slowest every marathon time, starting his slow walk six days early so he finish on the same day as everyone else. He is pictured above making his way, slowly, through Holyrood Park.

The end Runners cross the finish line at the end of the gruelling marathon at Holyrood Park in Edinburgh in 2004.

Litter Competitors in the Edinburgh Marathon leave a trail of discarded paper cups in Princes Street, September 1985.