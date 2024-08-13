Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Royal Air Force flypasts are taking place on selected dates this month for the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at the Edinburgh Castle.

When will the flypast take place?

Two of the five aerial spectaculars have already taken place, on August 7 and 10, with the third due to take place tonight, Tuesday, August 13, at 9.30pm.

There are two more RAF flypasts scheduled to take place over Edinburgh this month, on Thursday, August 15 and Friday, August 23, both also at 9.30pm.

Speaking about the flypasts, the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo posted on its website: “Yes, we are delighted to confirm that our friends at the Royal Air Force will operate several flypasts during our Journeys Show run.

“Please be aware, all scheduled flypasts are subject to change based on operational demands and weather conditions.”

The latest flypast will take place tonight over Edinburgh.

Concerns raised

The traditional flypasts for the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo are thrilling to see and hear, but they have also caused concern and opposition in recent years. With fears raised in the past by locals and politicians about the affect the flypasts have on pets and the elderly due to the noise the jets make as they pass over Edinburgh.

The Typhoon jets based at RAF Leuchars and RAF Lossiemouth roar in from the sea over Portobello and across the east of the city before screeching over the castle at 350mph.

What route do the flypasts take?

The Typhoon jets typically take off from one of either RAF Leuchars, RAF Lossiemouth or RAF Scampton. The aircraft regularly travel over Aberlady, Prestonpans and Portobello, before flying across Edinburgh Castle, with the flypast often taking in Livingston and Rosyth.

Weather

While the flypasts are weather dependent, the current forecast by the Met Office shows Edinburgh will be partly cloudy for tonight’s flypast, with wind speeds of 15mph and guts of 28mph.

Looking ahead to Thursday’s flypast, a clear night is forecast for Edinburgh, with winds of 11mph and gusts of up to 22mph.