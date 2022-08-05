This year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is a celebration of expression, giving a stage to over 900 performers and acts from around the globe.

The show will be running until August 27 and promises to be a spectacular affair.

Buster Howes, Chief Executive of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “Seeing the Castle Esplanade come alive with the colour, music, word-class talent and of course, for our audiences to once again join us, is exactly the come-back we wanted.

“We set out to ensure that the 2022 Tattoo was a welcome return and a celebration of the connections, cultures and languages that bring people together time after time on the Esplanade of Edinburgh’s 3,000-year-old fortress.

"After last night’s preview performance, the first Show from our new Creative Director, Michael Braithwaite, I’m sure everyone will agree we have done just that.

“I’ve been blown away by the talents on display during rehearsals and I’m confident the audience will be able to feel the electric atmosphere on the Esplanade tonight!

"There’s still time to grab tickets throughout August, and I would encourage anyone looking for a great night out to come and experience the magic of the Tattoo.”

Here are some pictures of what’s in store….

1. Monumental De Mexico, Day of the Dead This year, for the very first time there will be staging on the Esplanade and soundscapes tying each spectacular performance together.

2. Banda Monumental De Mexico, Aztec Warriors Audiences will experience stunning musical and cultural showcases from performers from Mexico, The United States, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand

3. United States Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team

4. Banda Monumental De Mexico, Day of the Dead