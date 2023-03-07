The auntie of a 13-year-old schoolgirl who has been missing for five days believes she may have travelled to Edinburgh and is asking for help to find her.

Ellie Clark was last seen in Tulloch Terrace in Perth, where she is from, at around 8.15am on Thursday, March 2. She is described as 5ft 3ins, with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black leggings and black Converse trainers.

Her family are worried sick and are appealing for her to return home. Ellie has connections to East Kilbride and Hamilton but the family also believe she may have travelled to the Capital.

Her auntie Cody Falconer, from Hamilton, said: “She’s apparently down in Edinburgh, I am just trying to contact as many people as possible to get the word out there and get her home. Ellie and I had a good conversation back in January about how Ellie’s feeling and I told her I am just a call away if she ever needs anything, I’d drive from Hamilton to Perth if she needed me.”

Police investigating Ellie’s disappearance also appealed for her safe return. Inspector Kris McCall said: “As time passes we are growing increasingly concerned for Ellie. We are carrying out searches and reviewing CCTV in an effort to trace her. I would appeal directly to Ellie, if you see this message please contact the police on 101 or approach any police officer so we can ensure you are safe.”

