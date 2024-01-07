Edinburgh missing: 35-year-old woman from the Calder area not seen for more than two months
Police officers in Edinburgh are appealing for help from the public to trace a 35-year-old woman who has not been seen for more than two months.
Khasha Smith was reported missing on Friday, January 5, from the Calder area of the city after concerns were raised by her family, who have not heard from her since Saturday, November 4, 2023.
She is described as around 5ft tall, of a slim build, with long, blonde hair and blue eyes. She also has some tattoos, one of which is visible on her right wrist and says 'forever'.
Inspector Paul Thomson said: “We are growing concerned for Khasha's welfare due to the lack of contact with family and are appealing for help to find her. We are not sure at this time what Khasha is wearing, but know she likes to frequent the Gorgie area of the city and may be staying with friends there.
"We are asking anyone who may have seen her, or has information on where she might be, to please get in touch. If Khasha herself sees this appeal, I would ask her to please make contact so we know she is safe and well."
Anyone with any information can contact officers via 101, quoting reference 3915 of 5 January, 2024.