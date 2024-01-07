Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police officers in Edinburgh are appealing for help from the public to trace a 35-year-old woman who has not been seen for more than two months.

Khasha Smith was reported missing on Friday, January 5, from the Calder area of the city after concerns were raised by her family, who have not heard from her since Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is described as around 5ft tall, of a slim build, with long, blonde hair and blue eyes. She also has some tattoos, one of which is visible on her right wrist and says 'forever'.

Missing woman Khasha Smith, 35, likes to frequent the Gorgie area of Edinburgh.

Inspector Paul Thomson said: “We are growing concerned for Khasha's welfare due to the lack of contact with family and are appealing for help to find her. We are not sure at this time what Khasha is wearing, but know she likes to frequent the Gorgie area of the city and may be staying with friends there.

"We are asking anyone who may have seen her, or has information on where she might be, to please get in touch. If Khasha herself sees this appeal, I would ask her to please make contact so we know she is safe and well."