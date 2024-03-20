Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers in Edinburgh who were appealing for information to trace Steven Auld, missing from the west of the city have announced that he has been found safe and well.

The 51-year-old was last seen in the Sighthill Grove area at around 8.30pm on Monday, March 18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Auld was last seen in the Sighthill Grove area at around 8.30pm on Monday, March 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has now been found safe and well, with Police Scotland thanking the community for their help in finding him.