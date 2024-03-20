Edinburgh missing: 51-year-old man last seen in the Sighthill area on Monday found safe and well after appeal

Officers in Edinburgh who were appealing for information to trace Steven Auld, missing from the west of the city have announced that he has been found safe and well.

The 51-year-old was last seen in the Sighthill Grove area at around 8.30pm on Monday, March 18. 

Steven Auld was last seen in the Sighthill Grove area at around 8.30pm on Monday, March 18.
He has now been found safe and well, with Police Scotland thanking the community for their help in finding him.

In a statement they said: "Steven Auld, who was reported missing in Edinburgh, has been traced safe and well. Thank you to all who shared our appeal."

