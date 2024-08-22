Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a 27-year-old Edinburgh man who was last seen at lunchtime yesterday.

Police officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace Darren Blair, 27, who has been reported missing from Edinburgh.

Darren was last spoken to around 12.30pm on Wednesday, August 21. He is described as being around 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with short, fair brown hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace Darren Blair, 27, who has been reported missing from Edinburgh. | Police Scotland

When last seen, he was wearing a navy body warmer and grey jogging bottoms.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Concerns are growing for Darren’s welfare and we want to make sure he is safe and well.

“Anyone who has seen him, or knows where he might be, is asked to get in touch. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1476 of 21 August, 2024.”