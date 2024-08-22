Edinburgh missing: Concerns grow for missing 27-year-old Edinburgh man as police appeal to trace him
Concerns are growing for the welfare of a 27-year-old Edinburgh man who was last seen at lunchtime yesterday.
Police officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace Darren Blair, 27, who has been reported missing from Edinburgh.
Darren was last spoken to around 12.30pm on Wednesday, August 21. He is described as being around 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with short, fair brown hair.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Concerns are growing for Darren’s welfare and we want to make sure he is safe and well.
“Anyone who has seen him, or knows where he might be, is asked to get in touch. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1476 of 21 August, 2024.”