A family from Oban are desperately trying to find their beloved German Shepherd dog, Sherlock, after he ran off from an Edinburgh dog-sitter to chase a cat at Granton Gasworks on Sunday, August 13.

The Kupczak family were on holiday in Poland to see family when they received the heartbreaking call from the distraught Edinburgh dog-sitter – a call which saw them cut their trip short to come back to the Capital to search last weekend. They are desperately appealing to local people to help find Sherlock.

He was spotted at Cramond on the day he went missing and there has been subsequent sightings by members of the public on Friday, August 18 at Dumbryden Gardens and Colinton Primary School on Monday, August 21. Marek Kupczak told the Evening News about the family’s frantic search to find Sherlock.

German Shepherd dog Sherlock went missing in the area around Granton Gas Works on Sunday, August 13.

He said: “It’s over a week, we really miss him. We are trying our best to find him. He is too big to take on holiday so we left him with a dog-sitter in Edinburgh as that’s where we flew from, we’ve used her before. They like each other and we were sure everything would be fine.

"Unfortunately, the spring in the lead fastening failed when he tried to chase a cat near the Granton Gas Holder at around 11am on Sunday, August 13. The dog-sitter ran after him but it’s hard to chase a dog, especially a German Shepherd. She lost him in the woods and immediately phoned us. We contacted friends in Edinburgh and started an appeal online.

"He was spotted at Cramond Beach between 3pm and 5pm the day he went missing and at Cramond waterfall later the same day. We came back as soon as we could, but there wasn’t any flights until Friday morning. In the meantime we posted missing dog posters online and asked Edinburgh groups for help.”

The family considered using Dronesar to help find their beloved dog but unfortunately the area where he went missing is in the flightpath of Edinburgh Airport.

A father to two teenage boys, Marek is desperate to find Sherlock as soon as possible and take him home to Oban. He said: "We’ve had Sherlock for nearly two years, we got him just before Christmas in 2021 when he was just two months old, so he is coming up for two years old. We treated him like a family member. Our two boys are missing him as well.