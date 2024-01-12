Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for the assistance of the public in tracing 35-year-old man Daniel Fraser who is missing from the Drylaw area of Edinburgh and has not been seen since last weekend.

Daniel was last seen at around 1.30am on Sunday, January 7, walking on Musselburgh High Street. He is described as white, 5ft 8ins in height and of slim build with short, light-brown hair. When he was last seen he was wearing a grey, long-sleeved jumper with a white t-shirt underneath, dark-coloured jeans and black trainers with blue detailing.

