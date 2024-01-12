Edinburgh missing: Edinburgh man last seen at Musselburgh High Street in the early hours of last Sunday morning
Police are appealing for the assistance of the public in tracing 35-year-old man Daniel Fraser who is missing from the Drylaw area of Edinburgh and has not been seen since last weekend.
Daniel was last seen at around 1.30am on Sunday, January 7, walking on Musselburgh High Street. He is described as white, 5ft 8ins in height and of slim build with short, light-brown hair. When he was last seen he was wearing a grey, long-sleeved jumper with a white t-shirt underneath, dark-coloured jeans and black trainers with blue detailing.
Enquiries are ongoing to trace Daniel as soon as possible to ensure that he is safe and well. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Anyone who may have seen him, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact 101 quoting incident number 3723 of 11 January.”