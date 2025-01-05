Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A frantic search is underway for a missing 14-year-old schoolboy from the Swanston area who failed to return home last night.

Police are appealing for assistance to trace Safdar Hanif, 14, who is missing from the Swanston area of Edinburgh.

Safdar was last seen in Tryst Park around 8.20pm last night, Saturday, January 4. His family contacted police when he didn’t return home.

He is Asian, 5ft8, has short black hair, and is wearing a navy blue Nike jacket, and green and grey Nike tracksuit.

Schoolboy Safdar Hanif, 14, is missing from the Swanston area of Edinburgh. | Police Scotland

Sergeant Louise Gordon, Wester Hailes Police Station, Edinburgh, said: “We would ask anyone who has seen Safdar or knows where he is to contact police.

“Our concern is that despite both police and his family trying to contact him, no one has managed to get a hold of him yet.

“We have been checking CCTV and are liaising with local taxi, bus and train companies in an effort to trace Safdar.

“He may be with friends but the fact that he has not been in touch or heard from is of concern. Although he looks older, he is only 14-years-old and we and his family want him home safe.”

If you have any information as to Safdar’s whereabouts, please call police via 101 and quote incident number 2957 of Saturday, 4 January 2025.