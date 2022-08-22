Police in the Capital are asking for public assistance after a man was reported missing.

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott MacKenzie was last seen near Calder Road, Edinburgh in the Wester Hailes and Sighthill areas at 6pm on Saturday.

He has been described as a white male, 5ft 9inches tall, medium build, shaved dark brown receding hair.

He is wearing dark joggers, black trainers and a black vest.

In a statement on social media, Police Scotland added: “Anyone who may have seen Scott, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0043 of 18th August 2022.”