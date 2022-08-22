Edinburgh missing man: Appeal launched to help trace Scott MacKenzie after he was reported missing from the Wester Hailes area of the Capital
Police in the Capital are asking for public assistance after a man was reported missing.
By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 1:33 pm
Scott MacKenzie was last seen near Calder Road, Edinburgh in the Wester Hailes and Sighthill areas at 6pm on Saturday.
He has been described as a white male, 5ft 9inches tall, medium build, shaved dark brown receding hair.
He is wearing dark joggers, black trainers and a black vest.
In a statement on social media, Police Scotland added: “Anyone who may have seen Scott, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0043 of 18th August 2022.”
