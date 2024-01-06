Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are asking for the help of the public to trace a 13-year-old boy reported missing from the Leith area who was last seen late last night.

Anthony Bryla was last seen at around 12.02am on Saturday, January 6, on Buchanan Street. He is described as around 5ft 7ins and has medium length brown hair with a fringe. When last seen he was wearing a black jumper, a black hoodie, black jogging bottoms and black Adidas trainers.

