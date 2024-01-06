Edinburgh missing: Missing 13-year-old boy last seen in Leith at midnight last night
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are asking for the help of the public to trace a 13-year-old boy reported missing from the Leith area who was last seen late last night.
Anthony Bryla was last seen at around 12.02am on Saturday, January 6, on Buchanan Street. He is described as around 5ft 7ins and has medium length brown hair with a fringe. When last seen he was wearing a black jumper, a black hoodie, black jogging bottoms and black Adidas trainers.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Concerns are growing for Anthony’s welfare and we are asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch. If you can help please call us via 101 – quoting reference 2865 of Tuesday, 2 January, 2024.”