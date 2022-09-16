Elysee Adjemon was last seen in the Morningside area yesterday around 2 pm.

She is not from Edinburgh however has been in the area for a few days prior to being reported missing and there are growing concerns for her welfare.

Elysee has been described as a 32 year old black female, about 5 foot 6 inches, black Hair, and medium build.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a black dress, Green Gillet jacket, black sandals and a black hat with the word “Elle” written on the left side of the hat.

Anyone who may have seen Elysee since this time, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2179 of 15/09/2022.