Edinburgh missing person: Police say concern growing for Gary Macintyre, 52, reported missing from Musselburgh
Police say concerns are growing for a 52-year-old man reported missing from Musselburgh.
Officers are appealing for the public’s assistance to trace Gary Macintyre, who was last seen in the Musselburgh area during the evening of Tuesday, July 11, 2023. He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of slim/medium build, with brown hair.
Police Scotland’s deputy local area commander David Reilly said: “Concerns are growing for Gary’s welfare and we want to make sure he is safe and well. Please can anyone with information contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2318 of July 19, 2023”.