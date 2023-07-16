News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays

Edinburgh missing person William McWinnie, 61, is traced following police appeal

Police in Edinburgh thank public for sharing appeals for information
By Ian Swanson
Published 16th Jul 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 15:16 BST

A 61-year-old man reported missing from Edinburgh’s Sighthill area has been traced, police say.

An appeal was issued on Saturday July 15 after William McWinnie went missing. He had last been seen at Sighthill Court at around 6.45am that day and police said there were growing concerns for his welfare.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But on Sunday afternoon Police Scotland Edinburgh posted on social media, saying: “William McWinne (61) reported missing from Edinburgh has been traced. Thanks for the likes and shares.”

Police say missing man William McWinnie, 61, has been traced following an appeal for information.Police say missing man William McWinnie, 61, has been traced following an appeal for information.
Police say missing man William McWinnie, 61, has been traced following an appeal for information.
Most Popular

Callers dialling 101 to contact Police Scotland are having to wait longer for phone to be answered

Related topics:EdinburghPolicePolice Scotland