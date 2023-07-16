Edinburgh missing person William McWinnie, 61, is traced following police appeal
Police in Edinburgh thank public for sharing appeals for information
By Ian Swanson
Published 16th Jul 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 15:16 BST
A 61-year-old man reported missing from Edinburgh’s Sighthill area has been traced, police say.
An appeal was issued on Saturday July 15 after William McWinnie went missing. He had last been seen at Sighthill Court at around 6.45am that day and police said there were growing concerns for his welfare.
But on Sunday afternoon Police Scotland Edinburgh posted on social media, saying: “William McWinne (61) reported missing from Edinburgh has been traced. Thanks for the likes and shares.”