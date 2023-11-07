Edinburgh missing: Police appeal for help in tracing Euan MacArthur, 22, reported missing from Corstorphine
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 22-year-old man has gone missing from Edinburgh’s Corstorphine area and police say they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Euan MacArthur was last seen in Colinton Road around 10.40am on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Police are appealing for help in tracing him.
He is described as white, 6ft 4in tall, of medium build with curly brown hair which is shaved at the sides. He is believed to be wearing a black beanie hat, a black jacket, dark grey bottoms and carrying a black rucksack.
Inspector Dougal Begg said: “Police along with Euan’s family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and we are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to come forward.
“We are also appealing directly to Euan to please get in touch with someone to let us know he is ok. Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1585 of Tuesday, November 7, 2023.”