A 22-year-old man has gone missing from Edinburgh’s Corstorphine area and police say they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Euan MacArthur was last seen in Colinton Road around 10.40am on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Police are appealing for help in tracing him.

He is described as white, 6ft 4in tall, of medium build with curly brown hair which is shaved at the sides. He is believed to be wearing a black beanie hat, a black jacket, dark grey bottoms and carrying a black rucksack.

Euan MacArthur was last seen in Colinton Road on Tuesday morning.

Police say Euan has links to the Cramond area and they believe believe he may have travelled there.

Inspector Dougal Begg said: “Police along with Euan’s family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and we are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to come forward.