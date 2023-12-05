Edinburgh missing: Police appeal for help in tracing Sulayman Zulkernain, 18, last seen in Aberdeen
Police are appealing for help to trace Sulayman Zulkernain, 18, who has been reported missing from the Bingham area of the Captal.
He was last seen around 2.30pm on Monday, December 4, in Aberdeen. Police say he is believed to be using public transport to travel around and may have reached the Inverness or Elgin areas.
Sulayman is described as 5ft 8in, with short black hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded top, black trousers and possibly headphones.
Inspector Sean McGarvey of Police Scotland said: “Concern is growing for Sulayman and we are urging members of the public to look out for him and report any sightings to police. He is understood to be using public transport and could be in a number of areas in the north of the country at this time.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0097 of Monday, December 4, 2023.”