Edinburgh missing: Police appeal to help trace missing Edinburgh woman last seen in Morningside

Edinburgh woman was last seen in the city on Thursday
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 12th Jun 2023, 13:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 13:33 BST

Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing Edinburgh woman who was last seen in the city on Thursday, June 8.

Claire Louise Riley, 32, has not been seen since 1.30pm on Thursday when she was in Morningside. Claire has links to several areas of Edinburgh, including Drylaw.

A police spokesperson said: “If you have any information about Claire’s whereabouts, please call 101 quoting incident 2016 of 08/06/2023.”

Claire Louise Riley was last seen at 1.30 pm on Thursday 8 June in Morningside.
Police are appealing for information to help trace Claire.