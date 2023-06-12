Edinburgh missing: Police appeal to help trace missing Edinburgh woman last seen in Morningside
Edinburgh woman was last seen in the city on Thursday
Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing Edinburgh woman who was last seen in the city on Thursday, June 8.
Claire Louise Riley, 32, has not been seen since 1.30pm on Thursday when she was in Morningside. Claire has links to several areas of Edinburgh, including Drylaw.
A police spokesperson said: “If you have any information about Claire’s whereabouts, please call 101 quoting incident 2016 of 08/06/2023.”