Missing 70-year-old Edinburgh man was last seen in the East Lothian town

Police Scotland officers will be in Musselburgh this morning, Tuesday, October 10, to stop and speak to motorists two weeks on from when missing 70-year-old man Martin Sinnet was last seen.

The last confirmed sighting of Martin was at around 9.20am on Tuesday, September 26, at Newhailes Road, Musselburgh, where he was seen walking south away from the Shell petrol station at the junction with Edinburgh Road. Shortly before this sighting, he was seen at 8.45am the same day on North High Street.

Martin is believed to have walked to the Musselburgh area from Edinburgh, having been sighted outside a motorbike training centre at Seafield Road at around 6.45am.

Edinburgh man Martin Sinnet, 70, was last seen on September 26.

Inspector Colin Fordyce said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Martin’s welfare, particularly given his age and the length of time he has now been missing. Officers will be stopping motorists this morning, exactly two weeks on from when Martin was last seen, in a bid to glean any information which could lead to tracing him.

“We are looking to speak to people who take this route through Musselburgh regularly and asking them to cast their minds back to the morning of Tuesday, September 26, to consider whether they may have seen Martin in the area or have dash-cam footage.

“We would also urge people to continue to check any outbuildings and garden sheds in case Martin has sought shelter somewhere.”