A man who went missing while visiting Edinburgh relatives for the festive period has been found safe and well

Officers appealed at the weekend for the public’s help trace 33-year-old Marius Thuemmler who is missing from Leith, Edinburgh.

Marius was visiting relatives in Edinburgh and was due to travel from Leith to Wester Hailes yesterday, Saturday, January 4, however, he did not arrive and as a result police were contacted.

33-year-old Marius Thuemmler who is missing from Leith, Edinburgh. | Police Scotland

Now police confirmed this morning, Tuesday, January 7, that Marius has been found safe and well.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Marius Thuemmler, 33, who was reported missing from Leith, Edinburgh has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”