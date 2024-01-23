News you can trust since 1873
Police appeal to help trace missing Edinburgh woman

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 12:45 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 16:35 GMT
An 81-year-old Edinburgh woman last seen walking her dog earlier this morning has been found safe and well.

Maureen Baird was last seen at around 7.30am on Tuesday, January 23, at Academy Park just off the bottom of Easter Road, with her Jack Russell dog Millie. She has now been found safe and well. Police officers thanked the public for their assistance in helping them trace Maureen.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal."

