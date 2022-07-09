Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The Eid Al-Adha Pray in the Park event, which starts with a prayer at 9.30am, is organised by the Adha Trust in Edinburgh and supported by Edinburgh Mosques.

Last year’s event saw more than 2,000 people attending but organisers are expecting a bigger crowd this year.

Eid Al-Adha is a four-day celebration, which will be celebrated this year in the UK from July 9 until 13, according to moon sightings. It also marks the end of the yearly Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. It is the biggest Muslim holiday and is celebrated every year across the world with friends, family and neighbours. It includes the symbolic sacrifice of a lamb that is divided in three to be shared with loved ones and the needy.

Lothian Labour MSP Foysol Choudhury said: “I would like to offer my good wishes to the Muslim communities in the Lothians and across Scotland and the UK. It is special time where we can again celebrate Eid Al-Adha with our friends and family in person again and, I hope Muslims worldwide will be able celebrate in peace and safety particularly during these challenging times.

“I find that these religious festivals are a great way for communities to get together, allowing us to share our cultures and traditions so we can better understand our differences and celebrate them to foster more tolerance in our society as well as enriching our daily lives.”