The study of more than 2,000 UK residents was carried out on behalf of UNCLE by Censuswide and saw Scotland’s Capital rank 3rd in the UK for desirable places to stay.

The poll aimed to find the best places to live based on amenities and what those polled deemed to be important. London was perhaps unsurprisingly named as the more desirable city to live in based on amenities with York taking second spot.

Scotland’s Capital was 3rd with 14% of the overall vote.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

View from Nelson Monument, Calton Hill, Edinburgh. Edinburgh has been named as one of the most desirable places to live.

A number of desirable amenities was the reason for the Capital placing so high on the list, with the three most desirable amenities Brits would choose to live near being supermarkets (51%), green spaces (40%), and good schools (31%).

However, hospitality and shopping are also high on the list of priorities, with 22% of respondents wanting independent shops nearby, 20% wanting restaurants and 19% wanting traditional pubs.

Edinburgh residents polled in the study named supermarkets are the most important amenity, followed by green space, with 69% of Edinburgh residents polled voting Edinburgh as the top place to live.