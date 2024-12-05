Edinburgh has been named the best city in the UK to visit for a winter break in a new study.

UK holiday experts Hot Tub Breaks investigated the best UK towns and cities for a winter break. The study examined hotel prices, average snowfall during winter, affordability of local restaurants, Instagram popularity according to seasonal posts, and Google searches for people inquiring about visiting the location during the winter.

Each factor was assigned a score out of 10. Then, an overall index score out of 100 was calculated to produce a ranking of the areas.

The area that was revealed as the best for winter breaks was Edinburgh, with an overall index score of 63.7 out of 100. Many people were interested in visiting Edinburgh over the season, and it ranked best in average monthly searches with a total of 130,000, generating a score of 7.66 out of 10 for this factor.

Edinburgh is home to a host of attractions that make it the perfect place to visit during winter. Edinburgh’s Christmas markets are a must-see, whereas the frosty Scottish weather enhances the beauty of historic sites such as Calton Hill, Arthur’s Seat and Edinburgh Castle.

Commenting on the findings, Charlie Howes, director of Hot Tub Breaks said: “While it may be tempting to escape the cold weather and book a last-minute trip abroad, it can be costly or require too much time off work for many people – and most of us want to be close to home with loved ones during the holiday.

“UK winter getaways are the best way to escape from the humdrum of everyday life while enjoying the festivities and embracing the seasonal chill.

“There are many magnificent towns and cities to choose from, and you are likely to have a wonderful time with friends or family wherever you go. However, some areas may be more appealing than others, especially if affordability or festive atmosphere are important factors for you.

“Many of the top spots are situated in the north due to their inexpensive hospitality and striking natural surroundings.

“With Christmas just around the corner, it’s not too late to plan a trip, regardless of whether you’re booking a quick weekend break, a week-long excursion, or something in between.”

Blackpool ranked second, generating an index score of 63.39 out of 100. Blackpool performed well in both hotel and meal affordability, with scores of 10 and 9.75 out of 10, respectively. This equated to average costs of £72.18 for a room per night and £45 for a three-course meal for two.

While a seaside town may not be the most obvious choice for a winter break, its low expense is a big draw. Plus, Blackpool’s beaches are delightful at this time of year – just remember to wrap up.

Following in third place was Glasgow, with an index score of 62.92 out of 100. Glasgow, the only other Scottish city in the top 5, ranked high due to the city’s affordable hotel prices, corresponding to an average room price of £102.39 per night.

UK’s top 10 cities for a winter break: 1. Edinburgh, 63.70; 2. Blackpool, 63.39; 3. Glasgow, 62.92; 4. Manchester, 61.82; 5. Birmingham, 58.92; 6. Nottingham, 58.00; 7. Liverpool, 57.40; 8. Aberdeen, 56.96; 9. York, 55.21; 10. Sheffield, 54.50.