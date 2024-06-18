Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Moon lovers will get the chance to see the spectacular Strawberry Moon this weekend, with Edinburgh named the best city in the UK to see this lunar spectacle.

A new study by travel booking management software provider Bókun has revealed the best locations in the UK to spot the Strawberry Moon this Friday night.

When will the Strawberry Moon be visible?

People will need to stay up later than usual this Friday, June 21, as NASA data indicates the Strawberry Moon will shine brightest at 1.08am on Saturday, June 22.

The best spot in the UK

Bókun has assessed factors that contribute to astrological sightings, to uncover which cities had the best chance of spotting the upcoming full moon - helping astrology enthusiasts to take part in this trend from the comfort of their back gardens.

By analysing the main factors attributed to being able to see the full moon, Edinburgh has been revealed as the most likely place for you to see the upcoming Strawberry Moon.

Edinburgh ranks highest due to having one of the highest visibility distances out of all the cities, 22 kilometres, and, more importantly, the lowest expected cloud cover during the full moon of just two per cent. This offers ample opportunity for sightings and, if conditions are ideal during the night in Edinburgh should ensure pristine viewing.

Edinburgh has been ranked best city in UK for moon spotting ahead of this weekend's Strawberry Moon, as London is ranked least likely to see this lunar spectacle. | Sub

Top tips for spotting full moons

Check the lunar calendar online and note the dates in advance so you are prepared to catch a glimpse.

The optimum viewing time for moons is typically between 10pm and 2am, so be sure to get some rest the night before.

Check the weather forecast in advance to make sure the weather is clear, as clouds can obscure your view.

Choose a spot with an unobstructed view of the sky, avoiding areas with too many trees or buildings.

Ensure to minimise any artificial lights to improve your chances of visibility.

Binoculars or a telescope provide fantastic viewing for those eager to catch a closer look.

Set-up a camera on a tripod or adjust the exposure settings on your phone camera, as cameras can often capture sightings more clearly than the naked eye.

Other cities

Newcastle Upon Tyne secures the second spot for the best UK cities to see this weekend’s Strawberry Moon, providing one of the highest visibility ranges for moon-watching alongside very low cloud cover. Newcastle is followed closely by Bradford in third place, Coventry in fourth and Birmingham fifth. The only other Scottish city on the list is Glasgow in 10th.

Moon lovers

With light pollution increasing at an alarming rate of around 10 per cent annually, astro-tourism is gaining popularity as a key online travel trend in 2024. Other special moon events to look out for in 2024 are the Blue Moon on August 19 and a partial Lunar Eclipse on September 18.

Expert advice

Daniel Hasselbach, UK Country Manager at Bókun, provided insight into the findings. He said: “We have seen increased interest in the cosmos, with over 2.28 million people eager to find out ‘when is the next full moon?’. This is likely attributed to the fact that it is becoming increasingly more difficult to witness these astrological wonders from home due to a 10 per cent average rise in light pollution.