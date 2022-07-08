Tosin and Toyosi Oye, who travelled from their home in Nigeria to Edinburgh to study, both walked the stage on Thursday, receiving PhD’s in engineering from Edinburgh Napier University.

The brothers always supported each other from their childhood to their university career. During their time studying, they helped each other with university work, and always took time to talk about the best ways to solve problems with their studies.

The pair are both planning to work as lecturers after they graduate.

Toyosi said: “Our university experience was great, and we enjoyed every bit of it. We’re really looking forward to graduation and our plan after graduation is to continue with postdoc and thereafter be lecturers.”

Tosin added: “The student experience encompasses many aspects of academic and intellectual development; social and emotional life; and growth. We’re proud to say we have all these at Edinburgh Napier University.”

