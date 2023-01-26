A single parking space in Edinburgh has hit the market for an eye-watering £27,500 – just a few thousand pounds less than the price of a one-bedroom flat currently for sale in Balfour Street, Leith.

The one and a half car size space, which is within a secure car park with a barrier and fob access, is located off Albany Street Lane in the New Town area of the Capital.

Law and property firm Urquharts Solicitors say: “One and a half car size parking space located off Albany Street Lane, within a barriered car park with fob access.

A parking space in Edinburgh is up for sale for a huge amount of money. Photo: Urquharts Solicitors

“Situated in the desirable New Town and neighbouring Broughton area, the location is superb with excellent local amenities and is within walking distance of the city centre & surrounding areas.”

Parking spaces in Edinburgh often sell for huge amounts.

