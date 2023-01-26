Edinburgh New Town parking space hits the market costing just a little less than one-bedroom flat in Leith
The pricey parking bay is within a secure car park with a barrier and fob access
A single parking space in Edinburgh has hit the market for an eye-watering £27,500 – just a few thousand pounds less than the price of a one-bedroom flat currently for sale in Balfour Street, Leith.
The one and a half car size space, which is within a secure car park with a barrier and fob access, is located off Albany Street Lane in the New Town area of the Capital.
Law and property firm Urquharts Solicitors say: “One and a half car size parking space located off Albany Street Lane, within a barriered car park with fob access.
“Situated in the desirable New Town and neighbouring Broughton area, the location is superb with excellent local amenities and is within walking distance of the city centre & surrounding areas.”
Parking spaces in Edinburgh often sell for huge amounts.
Last summer, a parking space located in an underground unit in Fountainbridge hit the market for a staggering £80,000.