Edinburgh news: Driver hospitalised after crash in Drum Street area of Capital
A driver was taken to hospital after a crash in Edinburgh.
By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 12:21 pm
Emergency services were called to the incident on Drum Street on Monday evening.
Police closed the road temporarily to allow the car to be recovered.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: "Officers were called to a report of a one vehicle crash in Drum Street, Edinburgh around 8.40pm on Monday, August 13.
"The road was closed for a short time to allow for recovery.
“The driver was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.”
