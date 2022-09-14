Emergency services were called to the incident on Drum Street on Monday evening.

Police closed the road temporarily to allow the car to be recovered.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: "Officers were called to a report of a one vehicle crash in Drum Street, Edinburgh around 8.40pm on Monday, August 13.

"The road was closed for a short time to allow for recovery.

“The driver was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.”