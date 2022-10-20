Edinburgh news: Emergency services attend after car reported on fire in Piershill Square West
The fire services were called to the scene on Wednesday evening.
By Rachel Mackie
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
20th Oct 2022, 3:26pm
Emergency services were called to Piershill Square West on Wednesday evening after receiving reports of a car on fire. They sent one appliance to the incident and said there were no injuries.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 9.37pm on Wednesday, 19 October to reports of a car alight on Piershill Square West, Edinburgh.
"Operations Control mobilised one appliance to the scene to extinguish the fire and make the area safe. There were no reported casualties."