Edinburgh news: Emergency services attend after car reported on fire in Piershill Square West

The fire services were called to the scene on Wednesday evening.

By Rachel Mackie
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 3:26pm

Emergency services were called to Piershill Square West on Wednesday evening after receiving reports of a car on fire. They sent one appliance to the incident and said there were no injuries.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 9.37pm on Wednesday, 19 October to reports of a car alight on Piershill Square West, Edinburgh.

"Operations Control mobilised one appliance to the scene to extinguish the fire and make the area safe. There were no reported casualties."

