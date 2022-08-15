Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lorry was reported to hit a block of flats on Calton Road near the junction with Abbeyhill Crescent.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area as the road is still closed for assessment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 6.50am on Monday, 15 August, to a report of a bin lorry colliding with a block of flats on Calton Road, at the junction with Abbeyhill Crescent, Edinburgh.

“The lorry driver sustained a minor leg injury. No one else was injured.

“The road is currently closed while the building is assessed. Road users are advised to avoid the area.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “We were alerted at 6.57am on Monday, August 15 to reports of an incident involving a lorry and a property at Calton Road, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the area where a lorry had collided with a three-story tenement building.

“Everybody was evacuated from the building and there were no reported casualties.