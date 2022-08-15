Edinburgh news: Emergency services called to street in Capital after bin lorry hits block of flats

Emergency services were called to a street in Edinburgh early on Monday morning.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 15th August 2022, 9:41 am
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 10:36 am

A lorry was reported to hit a block of flats on Calton Road near the junction with Abbeyhill Crescent.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area as the road is still closed for assessment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 6.50am on Monday, 15 August, to a report of a bin lorry colliding with a block of flats on Calton Road, at the junction with Abbeyhill Crescent, Edinburgh.

Most Popular

“The lorry driver sustained a minor leg injury. No one else was injured.

“The road is currently closed while the building is assessed. Road users are advised to avoid the area.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “We were alerted at 6.57am on Monday, August 15 to reports of an incident involving a lorry and a property at Calton Road, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the area where a lorry had collided with a three-story tenement building.

Edinburgh news: Emergency services called to street in Capital after bin lorry hits block of flats

“Everybody was evacuated from the building and there were no reported casualties.

“Crews left the scene at 9.12am after ensuring the area was safe.”

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh weather: Here is when the storm is set to hit the Capital and the Loth...
EdinburghEmergency servicesDriversPolice Scotland