Edinburgh news: Emergency services called to street in the Capital after incident involving cyclist
Emergency services were called to Gilmerton Road just after midday on Saturday.
By Rachel Mackie
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 2:02 pm
Officers in the Capital confirmed that a cyclist had come off their bike while cycling on Gilmerton Road.
Emergency services were called, and confirmed they were still on the scene at 2 pm today.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a cyclist having come off his bicycle at the junction of Gilmerton Road and Double Hedges Road in Edinburgh shortly after 12.10pm on Saturday, 24 September.
“Emergency services are currently at the scene.”