Police received reports of a body near Edinburgh’s west end on Wednesday morning around 10.30.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the 53-year-old man was pronounced dead when they arrived.

The next of kin has been made aware.

Police Scotland has confirmed that they are treating the death as unexplained though they have added that there are no suspicious circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of the body of a 53-year-old man beneath Dean Bridge in Edinburgh shortly after 10.30am on Wednesday, 27 April.

“Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been made aware.

Edinburgh news: Family notified after 'unexplained' death of man at Dean Bridge