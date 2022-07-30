Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded by Shambush, a British performance group, back in 2013, the worldwide phenomenon brings thousands of people together with a shared love of musical icon, Kate Bush.

The event is about celebration and dance, and involves all participants performing the legendary dance from the music video for Wuthering Heights.

Raising money for two charities, Maggie’s Centre Edinburgh and Marie Curie, attendees at Holyrood Park had the joy of yoga and warm up stretches and a dance rehearsal before the moment of truth.

The incredible Saturday afternoon group dance was followed by a picnic.

Tickets were on sale for £10 and the event saw a bright, busy and colourful turn out.

Kate Bush has recently enjoyed a resurgence with younger fans, with her smash hit song Running Up That Hill reaching number one after appearing in Netflix series Stranger Things.

The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever is one of the most joyful days of the year.

