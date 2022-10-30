News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh news: Man taken to hospital after crash on Broughton Road involving a cyclist and car

A man was taken to hospital after an incident in Edinburgh city centre.

By Rachel Mackie
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The emergency services were called to the scene on Broughton Road in the Capital on Saturday evening after a road crash.

The crash involved a car and a cyclist, and police confirmed that a man was taken to the hospital after the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6 pm on Saturday, 29 October, police were called to a report of a road crash involving a cyclist and a car on Broughton Road, Edinburgh.

"A 48-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh."

