Edinburgh news: Man taken to hospital after crash on Broughton Road involving a cyclist and car
A man was taken to hospital after an incident in Edinburgh city centre.
By Rachel Mackie
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
The emergency services were called to the scene on Broughton Road in the Capital on Saturday evening after a road crash.
The crash involved a car and a cyclist, and police confirmed that a man was taken to the hospital after the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6 pm on Saturday, 29 October, police were called to a report of a road crash involving a cyclist and a car on Broughton Road, Edinburgh.
Most Popular
"A 48-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh."